Experts Discuss Vital Role Of Government-Industry Partnerships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Encouraging innovation, startups, and businesses encounter a set of problems and challenges across the globe in various sectors.

During a panel session entitled 'The innovation of ecosystem: The crucial role of government-industry partnerships in accelerating progress', experts noted that governments and academics play a huge role in fostering innovations.

The panelists included the CEO of Invest Qatar, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani, the Secretary-General of Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI), Omar Al Ansari, the CEO of AICEP Portugal Trade & Investment Agency, Filipe Santos Costa, and Secretary of Urban & Economic Development at City of Ro de Janeiro, Francisco Bulhões and was moderated by Homara Choudhary.

For his part, Sheikh Al Thani said that Invest Qatar's role“sits at the business development front.” The entity offers services such as advisory, business development, connecting foreign investors, businesses, phone startups to large multinationals to the wider ecosystem with the aim of creating value.

He said:“When it comes to Web Summit, we've announced a number of initiatives. We launched the Startup Cover Initiative, which is a collaborative approach by around 10 different entities that includes instant registration, licensing, a five-year tax incentive for small to medium-sized businesses, as well as a waiver on registration fees with a dedicated venture fund.

Elaborating on the vital strategy roadmap to revatilise the economy, Al Ansari remarked that the historic resource-intensive and resource-dependent is a significant pivot.

He also pointed out that“Development of an innovation ecosystem does not come despite our competitive advantages. It comes due to our competitive advantages and leveraging them. And so we developed a road map which we called QRDI 2030 road map a few years ago, which set out a transformation road map for different parts of ecosystem in Qatar and required a whole of government approach to address this.

“I'm proud to say that, this culminated in National Development Strategy 3, which was published a few weeks ago, and in national development strategy of Qatar, significant targets for innovation and R & D were placed and there's very strong ambition for Qatar by 2030 to achieve certain performance metrics and that's a very strong push,” he added.