AEPC Focuses On Sustainable Production Practices To Boost Apparel Exports

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 28 (KNN) The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) is actively pursuing sustainable production practices to bolster the competitiveness of the apparel export industry on the global stage.

AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5F strategy-Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, Fashion to Foreign-in revitalising the textiles export sector, during the inauguration of Bharat Tex 2024, one of India's largest textile events.

Prime Minister Modi, at the inauguration, pledged full support to the textiles sector, emphasising its pivotal role in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, marking a hundred years of independence.

Sekhri expressed optimism that the expo would serve as a platform to showcase the brand India internationally, with a focus on sustainability and ethical production practices.

Sekhri emphasised the importance of sustainability and ethical production practices, asserting that adherence to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards would confer a competitive advantage in the global market.

"For such a long time we did not have an international show of such a global standard and scale. We are working on sustainability and ethical production practices by ensuring ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) compliance which will give us an edge in the international market," he stated.

Mithileshwar Thakur, Secretary General, AEPC, highlighted the significance of partnerships with global organisations and trade bodies to facilitate discussions on critical issues like global textile and apparel trends, sustainability, circularity, traceability, innovation, and green financing.

(KNN Bureau)