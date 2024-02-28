Women-Led Development At The Core Of 'Viksit Bharat' Vision: Minister Bhupender Yadav

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 28 (KNN) Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Labour & Employment, underscored the importance of gender equality and equity in achieving the vision of a developed India, known as 'Viksit Bharat'.

Speaking at the FICCI national conclave 'Viksit Bharat@2047', Yadav emphasised the pivotal role of women-led development, highlighting the necessity for focus on Support, Sensitivity, and Systemic change.

Yadav articulated that transitioning from a rural to an urban economy entails significant mobility and migration, emphasising the imperative for women-led development to empower women logically, expressively, and rationally.

“Gender equality is achieved through equal outcomes for women and men; removing barriers and ensuring ownership are the foundations of women-led development,” he said.

Asha Kharga, Chair of the FICCI Women Empowerment Committee, and member of Mahindra Group's Group Executive Board, stressed the interdependence of societal progress on women's advancement. She lauded government efforts, noting the doubling of the female labor participation rate to 37 per cent in 2023 from 19 per cent in 2020.

Sudha Shivkumar, President of FICCI FLO, highlighted funding as a significant hurdle for women entrepreneurs, alongside mental barriers hindering their entrepreneurial journey. She emphasised the need for mentorship to support women in their entrepreneurial endeavours.

Emphasising the importance of financial independence, Shivani Malik, Director of Da Milano, underscored the necessity of a shift in mind-set to foster women entrepreneurship.

(KNN Bureau)