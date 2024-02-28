All You Need To Know About Digital Police Portal

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 28 (KNN) In a transformative stride towards modernising law enforcement and empowering citizens, the Ministry of Home Affairs has unveiled the Digital Police portal, which offers services aimed at enhancing public safety and streamlining police investigations.

One of the portal's key features is its ability to allow citizens to file crime-related complaints online. Whether incidents involve theft, assault, or any other criminal activity, individuals can now report incidents conveniently from the comfort of their homes.

This not only reduces the bureaucratic hassle traditionally associated with filing complaints but also ensures quicker response times from law enforcement agencies.

Moreover, the portal facilitates antecedent verification of prospective employees, including domestic help, drivers, and tenants, among others. This feature is invaluable for individuals and businesses alike, providing peace of mind by allowing them to make informed decisions regarding hiring and tenancy.

Additionally, citizens can request certification of their own antecedents, further bolstering transparency and accountability in society.

Arguably the most salient feature of the Digital Police portal is its access to the National Database of crime records. Authorised personnel can harness this vast repository of data for various purposes, including investigation, policy-making, data analytics, research, and providing citizen services.

By consolidating information on current and past crime occurrences nationwide, the portal empowers law enforcement agencies to expedite investigations and provide efficient antecedent verification services.

The portal also generates thematic reports on crime trends across the country, facilitating policy analysis and interventions. Reports covering areas such as crime against women and children, societal crime trends, and patterns based on age or educational qualification are invaluable tools for shaping effective law enforcement strategies.

To safeguard privacy and national security interests, access to crime and criminal data is restricted to authorised police officers. Meanwhile, citizens seeking criminal antecedent verification services receive responses through email, ensuring confidentiality and efficiency.

