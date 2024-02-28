Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Size To Surpass US$ 6.1 Billion By 2032 | Exhibiting CAGR Of 2.65%

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market by Product Type (Proton Pump Inhibitors, Potassium-Competitive Acid Blocker (P-CAB), Antacids, H2-Antagonists, Antibiotics, Ulcer protective), Ulcer Type (Gastric Ulcer, Duodenal Ulcer, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The global peptic ulcer drugs market size reached US$ 4.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.65% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs Industry:

Rising Prevalence of Peptic Ulcer:

One of the primary factors driving the peptic ulcer drugs market is the rising incidence of peptic ulcer disease (PUD) worldwide. Peptic ulcers are sores that develop on the lining of the stomach, lower esophagus, or small intestine, primarily caused by Helicobacter pylori infection and the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). The growing global population, coupled with increasing usage of NSAIDs due to rising chronic conditions like arthritis, has led to a higher prevalence of peptic ulcers. Additionally, lifestyle factors such as stress, smoking, and alcohol consumption contribute to the risk of developing PUD, further expanding the patient pool requiring treatment. As the number of diagnosed cases increases, the demand for effective peptic ulcer medications, including proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), H2 receptor antagonists, and antibiotics for H. pylori infection, also rises, propelling the market growth.

Increasing Awareness and Healthcare Expenditure:

An increase in healthcare awareness and expenditure significantly contributes to the growth of the peptic ulcer drugs market. Governments and health organizations around the world are intensifying efforts to raise awareness about the causes, symptoms, and treatments of peptic ulcers. Such initiatives encourage early diagnosis and treatment, thereby increasing the demand for peptic ulcer drugs. Furthermore, with rising healthcare spending, both in developed and developing countries, there is greater access to quality healthcare services and medications. Increased investment in healthcare infrastructure, along with health insurance coverage expansion, makes it easier for patients to seek treatment for peptic ulcers.

Technological Advancements:

The peptic ulcer drugs market is significantly benefited by advancements in pharmaceuticals and personalized medicine approaches. Recent years have seen considerable progress in understanding the pathophysiology of peptic ulcers, leading to the development of more effective and targeted treatment options. Innovations in drug delivery systems, such as sustained-release formulations, and the introduction of novel therapeutic agents with fewer side effects and improved efficacy, are enhancing patient outcomes. Moreover, personalized medicine, which tailors medical treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient, is becoming more prevalent.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca plc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Novitium Pharma LLC

Pfizer Inc.

PharmaKing Co. Ltd.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd

Viatris Inc. Yuhan Corporation, Zydus Lifesciences Limited,

Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Proton Pump Inhibitors

Potassium-Competitive Acid Blocker (P-CAB)

Antacids

H2-Antagonists

Antibiotics Ulcer protective

Antibiotics represent the leading segment as they play a crucial role in the treatment of peptic ulcers, particularly those caused by Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection.

By Ulcer Type:



Gastric Ulcer

Duodenal Ulcer Others

Duodenal ulcers holds the largest market share as they occur in the upper part of the small intestine (duodenum), represent a significant portion of peptic ulcer cases.

By Distribution Channel:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Hospital pharmacies dominates the market as they play a crucial role in the distribution and dispensing of medications, including those used in the treatment of peptic ulcers.

By Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in peptic ulcer drugs market is attributed to the presence of numerous pharmaceutical companies and research institutions engaged in the development of innovative drugs for peptic ulcers and related gastrointestinal conditions.

Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Trends:

Presently, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of peptic ulcers. This includes new classes of drugs with different mechanisms of action, such as potassium-competitive acid blockers (P-CABs) and mucosal protective agents. These innovative therapies aim to provide more effective and safer options for patients with peptic ulcers. Besides, with the expiration of patents for branded drugs, there is a growing market for generic versions of peptic ulcer medications. Generic drugs offer cost savings for patients and healthcare systems and contribute to increased accessibility to essential treatments for peptic ulcers, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

