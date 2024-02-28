Kazakhestan, Tajikistan possibly to host upcoming Games of the Future

(MENAFN) The "Games of the Future," an innovative international competition blending esports and physical disciplines, is gearing up for its 2025 edition, and the host country is expected to be Kazakhstan or Tajikistan, according to Igor Stolyarov, the head of the phygital tournament. The inaugural event, currently taking place in Kazan, Russia, has attracted over 2,000 athletes from various countries, showcasing the potential of the phygital format to redefine the landscape of sports and gaming.



Stolyarov confirmed that the Games of the Future would continue annually, with the 2025 edition set to be hosted by a country other than Russia. While he did not explicitly disclose the next host, he hinted that people should "follow the news" for updates. Notably, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have emerged as possible candidates, expressing their desire to host the tournament in the coming years.



The groundwork for the Games of the Future was laid in 2021 by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chrnishenko, who envisioned an international esports competition. Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed the idea in 2022, signing a decree to hold the tournament in Kazan in 2024, with a focus on promoting innovative sports that integrate digital technologies and physical activity.



As the current event unfolds in Kazan, capturing global attention and amassing significant viewership, the anticipation for the 2025 edition is already building. The Games of the Future, with its unique 'phygital' approach, continues to shape the future of sports entertainment.





