Federation head says ‘Russian FIFA simulator’ is in improvement

(MENAFN) Russian energy giant Gazprom is reportedly delving into the gaming industry to create an alternative to EA Sports' FIFA football game, according to Nikita Nagorny, the head of the All-Russian Federation of Phygital Sports. The concept was introduced by retired football star Andrey Arshavin during the Games of the Future tournament's opening ceremony in Kazan, where he pitched the idea to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



In a recent interview with TASS, Nagorny expressed optimism about the development of the Russian version of the iconic sports simulator, envisioning its release within the next few years. While acknowledging that game development is a time-intensive process, Nagorny affirmed that progress is underway, ensuring the eventual realization of this innovative gaming project.



The initiative was initially proposed to Putin by Arshavin, who suggested that Gazprom's CEO, Aleksey Miller, could contribute to the development process. Gazprom holds the position of the general sponsor for Russia's Zenit football club, where Arshavin was a former player. In response, Putin pledged support for the idea and committed to discussing it further with Miller.



This week, the Russian eSports Federation and the Ministry of Sports endorsed the project, emphasizing its potential to leverage the digital realm to attract more individuals to the sport.



Oleg Matytsin, the Russian Sports Minister, highlighted the creative input that athletes from the national football school could contribute to the digital sphere.



Dmitry Smit, the president of the Russian eSports Federation, emphasized that the timeline for the FIFA alternative's development hinges on whether the game is designed for consoles or PCs. As Gazprom ventures into the gaming sector, the project is expected to make waves in the world of football simulation, offering a unique and distinctly Russian perspective in the gaming landscape.



MENAFN28022024000045015687ID1107910752