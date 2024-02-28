Israeli Air Base Struck By Hezbollah Missiles: Army

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM/BEIRUT, Feb 28 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Israeli army reported yesterday that, an anti-tank missile launched by Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, hit an air base in northern Israel, on Monday night, prompting new Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon.

A barrage of approximately 20 launches were launched from Lebanon into northern Israel, the army said in a statement, adding that, some of them were intercepted by its air defence forces, while the rest fell on open fields.

An anti-tank missile hit an air base in the Meron region in the Galilee, the army said, adding that, the Aerial Control Unit in the base was not damaged. The hit“did not harm the site's capabilities,” according to the army.

In a new series of strikes, the army said, sites of Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group and political party, were targeted.

Meanwhile, Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, said yesterday, its fighters carried out several military operations against Israeli targets, including the Meron base for command, control, and air surveillance, with a batch of missiles, as well as, the Israeli military sites of Al-Marj, Ramtha, and Ruwaisat Al-Alam.

Hezbollah also indicated in a previous statement, the group began using new weapons in its battles with the Israeli army, including Falaq One and Two, and surface-to-surface missiles.

In addition, Lebanese military sources said that, Hezbollah yesterday launched the biggest number of surface-to-surface missiles, from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel, since the outbreak of confrontations on Lebanon-Israel borders on Oct 8, last year.

The sources said, their military and security centres, deployed along the borderline with Israel, detected the launching of about 200 surface-to-surface missiles from several unspecified locations in southern Lebanon to northern Israel.

The Israeli Iron Dome intercepted only a small amount of them, not exceeding 30 missiles, said the sources.– NNN-XINHUA