Why The BOJ Won't Rain On The Nikkei's Parade

(MENAFN- Asia Times) TOKYO - With the Nikkei 225 surging to 34-year highs, the conventional wisdom is that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) now has greater confidence - and political cover - to raise interest rates and end decades of quantitative easing (QE).

But what if the opposite is true? Might the Nikkei boom luring tidal waves of capital toward Tokyo actually dissuade the BOJ from normalizing monetary policy? A walk down memory lane suggests BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda might be too worried about spoiling the Nikkei's party to tighten.

Consider the BOJ's track record of hitting the monetary brakes during stock rallies of the past. Case in point: the central bank's December 1989 rate hike, which signaled the end of the Nikkei's most infamous bull run.

No one really knew at that moment, least of all then-BOJ governor Yasushi Mieno, who pulled the fateful trigger on Christmas day. That half-percentage point increase in short-term rates to 4.25% seemed like a rational response to upward inflation pressures at the time.

Even then-finance minister Ryutaro Hashimoto said the increase would help maintain price stability. But years later, when Hashimoto served as prime minister from 1996 to 1998, it was clear that the BOJ's tightening move marked the top tick of Japan's“bubble economy” era. And the start of a deflationary nightmare from which Japan is only now starting to recover.

Today, economists know that on December 25, 1989, Mieno's team pulled out the financial equivalent of a precarious Jenga piece, destabilizing everything above and below. Fair or not, Mieno's BOJ was roundly criticized for collapsing the stock market and setting Japan's lost decades in motion.

Granted, the titanically large rallies in real estate and stocks might have been better tamed with macroprudential policy tweaks by the Ministry of Finance and regulators than blunt-force BOJ rate hikes. At the time, though, Tokyo's politics were going through a unique period of volatility.

In 1989 alone, Japan had three different prime ministers: Noboru Takeshita, Sosuke Uno

and Toshiki Kaifu. Distracted elected officials left asset bubble management duties to the BOJ.

Once Mieno retired in 1994, it fell to successor Yasuo Matsushita to deal with the economic fallout. That included mountains of bad loans on bank balance sheets. By the time Matsushita passed the torch to Governor Masaru Hayami in 1998, Japan had already fallen into deflation.

In 1999, Hayami became the first major central bank leader to slash rates to zero. In 2000 and 2001, the Hayami BOJ pioneered quantitative easing, or QE. In 2003, it was Toshihiko Fukui's turn to manage Japan's QE experiment.

Fukui decided Japan was ready to rip out the monetary intravenous tubes and ended QE. Then in 2006 and 2007, the Fukui-led BOJ managed to hike official rates twice.

The backlash was fast and furious. Politicians and corporate chieftains groused early and often about Fukui yanking away the proverbial punchbowl.

Yet when the economy slid into recession soon afterward and the Nikkei stumbled, the Tokyo establishment blamed the BOJ for messing up – again.