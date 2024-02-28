Cotton Yarn Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, In-Depth Insights And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

Report Highlights:

How big is the cotton yarn market ?

The global cotton yarn market size reached US$

75.6

Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$

126.4

Billion by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

5.87%

during

2024-2032.

Cotton yarn, derived from the natural fibers of the cotton plant through spinning, finds extensive application in the textile industry for crafting diverse fabric types, clothing articles, and household textiles such as towels and bed linens. Recognized for its inherent softness, breathability, and hypoallergenic qualities, cotton yarn stands as a favored option for apparel items like t-shirts, socks, and undergarments. Available in a spectrum of thicknesses, referred to as“counts,” and offered in both single-ply and multi-ply varieties to suit different purposes, cotton yarn possesses excellent dye absorption capabilities, facilitating a broad array of vibrant colors and intricate patterns.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the cotton yarn industry?

The global market is experiencing significant growth driven by the extensive demand for cotton yarn across diverse sectors including apparel, home textiles, and industrial textiles. This surge is attributed to several factors, notably the inherent qualities of cotton such as softness, breathability, and absorbency, which render it a preferred choice among consumers and manufacturers alike. Furthermore, shifting consumer preferences and lifestyles play a pivotal role in propelling market expansion. Increasing awareness regarding skin allergies and sensitivities has prompted a rise in the preference for natural, hypoallergenic fibers like cotton, particularly evident in segments like baby clothing and undergarments where skin comfort is of utmost importance.

Moreover, the growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental consciousness is influencing consumer decisions. As the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable materials rises, cotton yarn, being biodegradable and renewable, gains a competitive edge over synthetic counterparts like polyester, which is derived from petrochemicals. Additionally, advancements in textile manufacturing technology, particularly in spinning technology, are leading to the production of higher-quality yarn with enhanced texture and durability. This not only expands the range of applications for cotton yarn but also strengthens its competitive advantage over synthetic alternatives.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Carded Yarn

Combed Yarn Others

Breakup by Application:



Apparel

Textiles Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Aarti International Limited

Alok Industries Ltd.

Ambika Cotton Mills Limited

Coats Group plc

Damodar Group

Fortex

Huafang Group

KPR Mill Limited

Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Limited

Nahar Spinning of Companies

Nitin Spinners Ltd.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd. Weiqiao Textile Company Limited (Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group)

