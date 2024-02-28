Europe Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2024-2032, Size, Share, Growth, Key Players, And Report

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Europe Hydrogen Peroxide Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,“ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The Europe hydrogen peroxide market size reached
US$ 727.1 Million
in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach
US$ 1,015.3 Million
by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate
(CAGR) of 3.7%
during 2024-2032.
Hydrogen peroxide is a chemical compound that appears as a pale blue liquid in its pure form and is more viscous than water. It is commonly used in diluted concentrations and is well-known for its oxidizing properties, making it a powerful bleaching agent and disinfectant. Its effervescent action upon contact with wounds, releasing oxygen, helps in removing dead tissue and cleansing the area. It serves as a critical raw material in the production of organic and inorganic peroxides, detergents, and fabrics and as a propellant in rocketry. In environmental cleanup, it is employed for its ability to break down pollutants and contaminants in water and soil through oxidation processes, showcasing its role in eco-friendly remediation methods.
The Europe market is primarily driven by the stringent environmental regulations in the European Union. Hydrogen peroxide, recognized for its eco-friendly profile due to its decomposition into water and oxygen, is becoming a preferred oxidizing agent over more harmful chemical. Moreover, the growing interest in hydrogen peroxide as a feedstock for the production of propellants in the space industry and as a potential hydrogen carrier for fuel cells in the energy sector points to new opportunities for market expansion. The ongoing research and development activities aimed at enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of hydrogen peroxide-based technologies further indicate a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the region's focus on circular economy principles supports the growth of recycling processes that utilize hydrogen peroxide for de-inking and bleaching recycled fibers.
Breakup by Application:
Chemical Synthesis Bleaching Disinfectant Cleaning and Etching Others
Breakup by End Use:
Pulp and Paper Food and Beverages Water Treatment Textiles and Laundry Oil and Gas Healthcare Electronics Others
Breakup by Country:
Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Others
