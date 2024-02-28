               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Al Muraikhi Hosts Ambassador Of Djibouti


2/28/2024 4:01:48 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met with Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti to Qatar H E Tayeb Dbd Robleh. The meeting discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation.

MENAFN28022024000063011010ID1107910122

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search