Tunisian Minister, NCSA President Discuss Ways To Fortify Partnership In Cyber Security

Minister of Communication Technologies in Tunisia H E Dr. Nizar Ben Neji and President of National Cyber Security Agency H E Engineer Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki listening to a briefing. During a meeting which was held yesterday at the National Cyber Security Agency's premises, they discussed ways to fortify and elevate partnership in the field of cyber security.

