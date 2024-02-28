               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Tunisian Minister, NCSA President Discuss Ways To Fortify Partnership In Cyber Security


2/28/2024 4:01:47 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Communication Technologies in Tunisia H E Dr. Nizar Ben Neji and President of National Cyber Security Agency H E Engineer Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki listening to a briefing. During a meeting which was held yesterday at the National Cyber Security Agency's premises, they discussed ways to fortify and elevate partnership in the field of cyber security.

