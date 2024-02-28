'Right Time To Come Together' Prince Harry-Meghan Markle All Set To Reunite With Royal Family: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Harry and Meghan are thinking about going back to the UK, even though they've had a tough time with the Royal Family before, OK! Magazine reported, before they decide to go back, they might first fix their relationship with the family as Harry wants to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in London.

Also Read: Meghan Markle is no 'Angelina Jolie': Royal commentator says Hollywood is snubbing Prince Harry's wifeThis event is important to him and he hopes it could bring the family together. Even though Meghan once said she wouldn't go back to the UK, things might be changing, the publication added.“I think Meghan knows that she hasn't been wanted in the past so why would it be any different this time around? The couple know they won't be able to repair things with the Prince and Princess of Wales just yet, but there is hope that the King will be able to bring the families closer together,” a source told the publication Read: King Charles' cancer: Prince Harry flies to London to see father; Meghan Markle stays back in USThe source says there could be many“calls and Zoom meetings” to sort things out before Meghan Markle agrees to return to England. If Harry and Meghan decide to take a trip to the UK, it could be one of the many such trips in the next few years as they are“keen to rebuild relations with the Royal Family”.'Right time to come together'“It would be the start of Harry and Meghan making their way back into the family fold. It's a move that's being welcomed by both sides. It's not something that they are forcing upon the Royal Family,” the source told the publication Read: Meghan Markle was tearful while leaving Royal Family; What did Prince Harry's wife say before leaving?“Everyone has agreed that now is the right time to come together, bury the past and move forward positively. I think spending more time in the UK is the only way the couple will be able to do that,” the source added.

