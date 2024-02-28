'The Sabarmati Report': Vikrant Massey Takes Charge As Journalist In The Film Based On True Events

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After getting applauded for his performance in '12th Fail', Vikrant Massey has announced his next project. The makers of the film 'The Sabarmati Report' released the teaser and the film will look at the horrific fire that destroyed the Sabarmati Express in Godhra, Gujarat, 22 years ago on February 22, 2002.

Vikrant Massey plays journalist Shraban Kumar, who insists it was not an accident.

The teaser

About 'The Sabarmati Report'

This drama film is inspired by the true story of the 2002 Sabarmati Express fire, which had a far-reaching influence on the entire country. Ekta Kapoor produced the film, which stars Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Riddi Dogra. 'The Sabarmati Report' is planned to hit theaters on May 3, 2024. Ranjan Chandel directed the film and is co-produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan.

About the 'Sabarmati Express' incident

On the morning of February 27, 2002, 59 Hindu pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya were killed in a fire aboard the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in the Indian state of Gujarat.

