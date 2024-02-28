Mia Khalifa SEXY Photos: Onlyfans Model Flaunts HOT Body In See-Through Dresses By 'Ester Manas'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mia Khalifa was spotted at the Ester Manas Fall 2024 fashion show, which was a part of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Besides Mia Khalifa, Christina Milian and Rose Bertram were also present.

Mia Khalifa, a Lebanese-American former adult film actress turned activist, was spotted enjoying the Ester Manas Fall 2024 fashion show, a part of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

She took to her Instagram page and shared some videos and photos, which she captioned by saying, "wearing CUSTOM NOT EVEN OFF THE RUNWAY YET @estermanas AaaahhhhHhHhh!!! The girl power was so strong in the building tonight, this brand means so much to me as a woman- the way I feel in it and the way seeing it on other beautiful bodies makes me feel is so special. I adore you Ester and Balthazar, congratulations on the incredible presentation, thank you for having me and for dressing me I'm so honored"

Mia Khalifa's recent statement about Oppenheimer has gone viral on social media, as the highly praised film heads towards Oscar glory.



Universal Pictures' R-rated film, which was released globally on July 21, stars Cillian Murphy as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who played a vital role in designing the first nuclear bombs. Emily Blunt plays his wife, Katherine, in the Christopher Nolan-directed film.



Oppenheimer made over $80 million in the United States on its first weekend, trailing only rival summer movie Barbie, which grossed $155 million.

After accounting for worldwide revenues, Oppenheimer's total opening tally was $93.7 million, compared to $182 million for Barbie. According to Box Office Mojo, Oppenheimer has made over $957 million internationally.



Khalifa, a former adult film star, has declared herself a fan of Oppenheimer since its premiere, making a number of social-media messages on the film. On the day of Oppenheimer's opening, she dressed vintage.



Mia Khalifa proved that her months-long love affair with the film showed no signs of waning over the weekend when she responded to a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Barstool Sports' Jack Kennedy.

Mia Khalifa has regained her story from a past that shaped her identity. She is now posing as a fashion muse in front of Juergen Teller's famed lens.

Khalifa has used fashion to express who she is. Her style falls between the enormous flow of streetwear and the toned abs of the Y2K look.