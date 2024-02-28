HMC's Home Healthcare Service Visits To Patients Witness Significant Increase

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Home healthcare services are among the most important medical services provided by Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), aiming to deliver healthcare and assistance to patients in a comfortable and familiar environment, ultimately reducing the need for visits to hospitals or healthcare facilities.

These services include a wide range of medical and support services, ensuring comprehensive care for patients and their families within the comfort of their homes.

Dr. Feras Haddad, Senior Consultant and Head of the Home Healthcare Services Department at HMC, emphasized that home healthcare services are available to patients of all ages in Qatar. They are provided by a team of specialized doctors, nurses, and healthcare providers, enabling patients to benefit from care tailored to their individual needs and health conditions, thereby enhancing the patient's sense of individualized care and ensuring continuous medical support.

According to a 2023 report prepared by HMC's Home Healthcare Services, 73% of patients receiving treatment at home are over the age of 65 years, while children receiving home care services, primarily referred by Sidra Medicine, represent approximately 8% of the total number of home care patients. The report also indicates an increase in the number of patients referred to the home healthcare service in 2023 to 3964 cases, which is 772 more cases than in 2022.

“Home Healthcare Service receives referrals from various healthcare facilities affiliated with HMC and beyond, with 888 cases referred from Hamad General Hospital, followed by 759 cases from Rumailah Hospital, 468 cases from Heart Hospital, and 115 cases from Sidra Medicine in 2023,” said Dr. Haddad.

Home care services provided by HMC under the supervision of Dr. Hanadi Al Hamad, Deputy Chief for Long-Term Care, Rehabilitation, and Geriatrics; and Dr. Issa Al Sulaiti, Medical Director of Home Healthcare Services, encompass a variety of medical and nursing care services delivered at patients' homes. These services include regular medical check-ups, medication management, wound care, administering injections, respiratory therapy, and specialist dietician services.

During home care visits, patients are also provided with nursing care, which includes general health monitoring, wound dressing changes, post-surgical care, as well as nursing assistance for patients with chronic diseases. Home care services also encompass physical therapy and occupational therapy, involving physical exercises aimed at improving mobility and enhancing daily functioning.

Moreover, home healthcare services encompass psychological care, providing emotional and psychological support for patients and their families, as well as counseling for patients dealing with depression, anxiety, or dementia.

According to the 2023 statistics released by HMC's Home Healthcare Services, the number of visits made by home healthcare teams to patients reached approximately 79,000, reflecting an increase of 5,000 visits compared to 2022. This increase underscores the intensified efforts of the home healthcare team at HMC.

Dr. Haddad noted that the home healthcare service ensures flexible scheduling of medical appointments, providing comfort and confidence to patients and their families. Additionally, five locations have been designated across Qatar to serve as branches for the Home Healthcare Service.