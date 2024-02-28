Jusour Launches New Website With Services To Boost Labour Market

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Manpower Solutions Company (Jusour) yesterday launched its new website offering several services and programmes to boost the labour market and open doors of opportunities to entrepreneurs and local talents.

CEO of Jusour Eng Abdulhadi Bakhit Barqan inaugurated the website at Web Summit Qatar 2024 in the presence a number of entrepreneurs and investors, said the company in a statement yesterday. Jusour is participating in the Web Summit. Jusour's participation comes in an integrated programme since the opening of the summit yesterday.

The PITCH competition was launched under the sponsorship of Jusour. It is a competition for emerging companies at Web Summit, in which these companies present their ideas and strategies to a jury comprised of founders of leading companies in the world.

In accordance with the company's participation schedule, Jusour, through its CEO and acting Chief Operating Officer, presented two workshops under the title“Shaping Qatar's Innovative Future.” The workshop included information about the independent programme, the first of its kind in Qatar, which is expected to be launched soon.

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Index, Qatar ranks first in the Arab world in entrepreneurship, and Qatar is considered the eighth most open country in the world in terms of facilitating visas.

On Wednesday, February 28, will witness the continuation of the PITCH competition, and on the same day, the qualification of the participants to the semi-finals of the competition that will be held on the main stage will be announced.

On the closing day, February 29, the Jusour programme schedule includes Pavilion Startup Qatar, as well as the final stage of the PITCH competition, and the finals of the competition will be held at 12:30 noon on the main stage. The winner of the PITCH competition will be announced at 3pm.

Jusour is presenting a group of targeted programmes within its plan during the Web Summit, including the“Sahim” programme, which is designed to provide part-time job opportunities for students currently enrolled in accredited universities and educational institutions in Qatar, as well as the service of extending graduates' residency.