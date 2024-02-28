Gaza health ministry reports malnutrition-related deaths of infants amid Israeli blockade

(MENAFN) According to the Health Ministry in the northern Gaza Strip, two babies succumbed to malnutrition amidst the ongoing Israeli blockade, as reported on Tuesday. The tragic incident occurred at Kamal Adwan Hospital situated in the city of Beit Lahia, as confirmed by the ministry in a statement.



The loss of the infants underscores the dire humanitarian situation prevailing in the region, where the Israeli blockade has severely restricted access to essential goods and services. The lack of adequate resources, including nutritious food and medical supplies, has exacerbated health challenges among vulnerable populations, particularly infants and young children.



“Dehydration and malnutrition threaten the lives of thousands of children and pregnant women in the Gaza Strip,” the ministry cautioned.



The Health Ministry in the northern Gaza Strip has urged international institutions to carry out comprehensive medical evaluations within shelter centers. The goal is to identify and provide treatment to individuals impacted by drought and malnutrition, aiming “to avert a humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza.



"UN agencies have ethical and functional responsibilities to protect children and women, and to provide all means of survival from the famine striking the Gaza Strip,'' the statement pointed out.



Recently, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) issued a warning regarding an increase in malnutrition rates among children, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women in Gaza. This concerning trend poses significant threats to their health and well-being, highlighting the urgent need for intervention and support in the region.

