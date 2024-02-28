Ukrainian President Zelensky In Riyadh For Talks With Saudi Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, arrived in Riyadh for talks with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

According to recent reports by the Associated Press, Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, intending to present a peace initiative regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine and the repatriation of Ukrainian prisoners during his meeting and discussions with Mohammed bin Salman, the powerful Saudi Crown Prince.

This meeting comes as Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Crown Prince, seeks to strengthen his position as a mediator to halt the war between Russia and Ukraine, while Riyadh remains aligned with Moscow on energy policies.

This trip comes days after senior Ukrainian military commanders reported Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from the devastated city of Avdiivka in the east of the country, a key city for Ukraine.

This retreat was announced amid reports of severe ammunition shortages facing Ukraine.

It is said that the President of Ukraine is expected to address bilateral relations and enhance cooperation with the Saudi side in addition to the war issue during this trip.

As the war between Russia and Ukraine recently marked its second anniversary, there's a growing sense that the conflict may not see a resolution anytime soon, with various dimensions of the conflict intensifying.

