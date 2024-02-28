Qatar Launches National Digital Agenda Comprising 32 Programmes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information and Technology (MCIT) officially launched the National Digital Agenda (NDA) 2030, under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, aiming to achieve sustainable development goals aligned with country's national vision.

The event was attended by the Minister of Communications and Technology (MCIT) H E Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai along with other ministry officials and delegates.

While addressing the ceremony, the Minister noted that Qatar has positioned itself as an innovation and tech hub in the region, adding that digital technology has augmented the growth of the economy. He stressed that the launch of NDA 2030 is a guide to developing the digital economy of the country.



Summit highlights changing landscape for women in tech Qatar to invest €10bn in key French sectors

Read Also

"The Digital Agenda represents Qatar's commitment to fostering a prosperous digital future and achieving ambitious goals in the ICT sector. It builds upon our technological evolution, sustainability, and economic diversification efforts. Today, we stand at the threshold of a comprehensive transformational phase as the digital agenda outlines the implementation of Qatar's third National Development Strategy, aiming to make Qatar a smart and technologically advanced country," he said.

The Minister highlighted the MCIT's commitment to shaping the digital future, emphasising the significance of staying abreast of the global digital agenda.

"With the launch of our Digital Agenda 2030, we're actively preparing to lead the digital era. The success depends on getting our digital society ready for the fast-paced changes in the digital world," he remarked. H E Al Mannai also elaborated on the specific objectives, accentuating the Digital Agenda 2030, stating, "Our Digital Agenda 2030 provides a clear roadmap outlining a comprehensive framework, trajectory and specific goals."

"The goals include providing approximately 26 skills and opportunities by 2030, raising the competencies of professional staff in the ICT sector by 10% through developing advanced skills, and creating positive economic impacts that we expect to reach nearly QR40bn in 2030," he added.

He said Qatar used latest technologies to build a high-level infrastructure and that the NDA 2030 aims to attract international investors from around the world. The Minister also mentioned that the role played by IT is pivotal in the country.

The Minister emphasised that the ongoing Web Summit Qatar has launched new horizons for Arab countries with promising investments in the region.

The Digital Agenda 2030 is built on six strategic pillars, including Digital Infrastructure, Digital Government, Digital Innovation, Digital Technologies, Digital Economy and the Digital Society. These key pillars serve as the guiding framework for Qatar's digital future and digital competitiveness.

However, outcomes that are expected from the effective implementation of the Digital Agenda's six pillars include developing the effectiveness of the digital economy and society and accelerating the pace of economic transformation and competitive efficiency.

With an implementation plan comprising 23 strategic programmes, the Digital Agenda 2030 is set to make a tangible impact in all industries of the national economy.

It is also anticipated that these programmes will lead to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the actual GDP of 7.8% and more importantly, it will boost the contribution of the ICT sector to the gross domestic product (GDP), potentially reaching a rate of up to 3.5 percent in the non-oil sector.

By the decade-end, the country envisions a comprehensive transformation, positioning itself as a robust competitor in smart cities, e-governance, cybersecurity, and cutting-edge technologies such as AI and metaverse technology.

This transformative journey solidifies Qatar's position as a leader in digital technology on a global scale.