Over 30 Countries Collaborate To Realize Fusion Energy Generation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) More than 30 countries are collaborating in southern France to
realize fusion energy generation for tomorrow's world, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER)
project aims to build the world's largest tokamak, a magnetic
fusion device, to prove that it is possible to utilize nuclear
fusion at an industrial level.
Laban Coblentz, ITER's head of communication, told Anadolu that
an ITER baseline from 2016 predicted that the First Plasma, or the
machine's first operational test using normal hydrogen rather than
fusion, would occur in 2025. This would be followed by a series of
stages of additional assembly and operation, which would culminate
in the start of fusion operations in 2035.
However, the first baseline experienced setbacks due to the
COVID-19 pandemic, as well as technical challenges with some of
ITER's many first-of-a-kind components and manufacturing mistakes
that required repairs.
Therefore, a new baseline proposal will be submitted to the ITER
Council, ITER's oversight body, in June 2024.
"We are developing a new baseline and expect the initial plasma
to be delayed. Nevertheless, we anticipate that the scope of
initial plasma will be significantly expanded by the time we begin
operations. Our goal is to stay largely on track for the start of
fusion operations," Coblentz explained.
Nuclear fusion is seen as a large-scale and clean energy source
because it does not emit carbon, and the nature of the fusion
reaction cannot lead to a Chernobyl-style meltdown accident.
Regular nuclear reactors usually generate energy through nuclear
fission, which is the process of breaking down the atoms of a heavy
element into lighter ones.
Fusion energy, in contrast, refers to the process of combining
two lighter nuclei to form a heavier nucleus, resulting in the
release of a significant amount of energy.
Since 1950, scientists have been studying nuclear fusion, which
happens at the core of the sun and stars and emits large amounts of
energy around them thanks to the fusion explosions that are
constantly occurring.
Besides ITER, countries such as the USA, China, Japan, Russia,
South Korea, Canada, etc., see fusion energy as a promising energy
source, carry out important research in this field, and provide
support to various projects for the development of nuclear fusion
technology.
Coblentz is a proponent of this energy source as a replacement
for fossil fuels.
"If we can overcome the challenges-efficient heat removal,
materials capable of withstanding fusion neutrons, efficient
tritium breeding, etc.-it will be possible with fusion to supply
the intensive energy needs of industry and large cities," he
said.
He states that fusion has notable benefits, one of which is that
it is a more abundant fuel than fission. Secondly, it is a
considerably safer option given the lack of chain reactions
involved. Thirdly, the quantity and complexity of fuel for fusion
are much lower than for fission, and finally, it will produce much
less waste.
Coblentz alleges that if successful with engineering challenges
resolved, fusion plants would have relatively low operating costs,
extremely low fuel costs, and likely a massive and sustained return
on investment.
This is in spite of the fact that fusion has not yet
demonstrated its feasibility at an industrial scale, with
production costs difficult to determine and initial capital
injection costs on par with fission.
He explained that "for deuterium-tritium (D-T) fusion, the fuel
supply would be massive, as deuterium occurs naturally in water,
including seawater, so the supply would be sufficient to meet
societal needs for millions of years."
"However, the second fuel, tritium, is rare in nature. So for
D-T fusion to be feasible, we need to create the tritium fuel from
lithium. The way this works is that we inject a small amount of D-T
gas as seed fuel to start the reaction; and then, when the fusion
reaction occurs, producing neutrons, they interact with lithium
embedded in the walls of the fusion reactor to create tritium, and
that tritium is recovered for use as fuel," he said.
As lithium is abundant in nature, ITER hopes to process tritium
on an industrial scale.
