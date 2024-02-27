Biomednewsbreaks - Clene Inc.'S (NASDAQ: CLNN) CNM-Au8 Aiming To Address Neurodegenerative Diseases From A New Angle

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”), Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis (“MS”).“The company's lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, an innovative nanomedicine uniting the principles of physics, chemistry, materials science, and biology to address neurodegenerative diseases from a new angle. Clene uses catalytic boosting of energy metabolism to enable dying neurons to resist the multiple stressors associated with disease, allowing them not only to survive but also to function,” a recent article reads. The article discusses CNM-Au8 development pathways, which have included: a Phase 2 VISIONARY trial in MS; two Phase 2 brain imaging studies, REPAIR-MS and REPAIR-PD, in participants with MS and PD; RESCUE-ALS, a nine-month, Phase 2 study that investigated CNM-Au8 for efficacy and safety in early-stage ALS participants; and a HEALEY-ALS Platform trial, a six-month, Phase 2 study that investigated CNM-Au8 for efficacy and safety in participants with ALS.“During 2024, Clene will work with the U.S. FDA to consider the strength of Clene's data while exploring all potential pathways to commercialization, including the possibility of accelerated approval based upon a biomarker and/or survival signal. With the supportive efficacy data and additional biomarker data in the pipeline, the company believes that the development path for CNM-Au8 looks bright in 2024.”
To view the full article, visit
About Clene Inc.
Clene (along with its subsidiaries,“Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8(R) is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8(R) is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit .
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CLNN are available in the company's newsroom at
About BioMedWire
BioMedWire
(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
BioMedWire
San Francisco, CA
415.949.5050 Office
...
BioMedWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN27022024000224011066ID1107908805
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.