Egypt Made Airdrops Of Aid In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Feb 28 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian air forces, airdropped humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip yesterday, Egypt's Al-Qahera News TV reported.

The report cited a high-level security source, who said, the airdrops, which were participated by the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, included food and medical supplies for the besieged territory.

Egyptian Minister of Social Solidarity, Nivine El-Kabbag, said that, Egypt had sent nearly 200,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza, which accounts for 60 percent of the total relief from more than 37 countries.

Israel has been attacking Hamas in Gaza since Oct 7, last year, after the militant group's surprise raid on southern Israel. The Israeli blockade and airstrikes have killed 29,878 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry's statement, yesterday.– NNN-MENA