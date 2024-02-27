Ukrainian Handball Players To Play Israel Twice In Euro 2024 Qualifiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On February 29 and March 2, the Ukrainian women's national handball team will hold regular European Championship qualifiers.

Both matches against Israel will take place in Slovakian Šala, Ukrinform reports.

In the previous two Euro 2024 qualifiers, the Ukrainian national team lost to Germany away and beat Slovakia in a nominally home match.

As reported, head coach Vitaliy Andronov resigned from the Ukrainian national team and the team is being prepared for the matches against Israel by acting head coach Boris Chizhov.

Photo: FHU