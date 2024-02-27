Qatar, France Launch Joint Initiative In Delivering Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris/El Arish: On the sidelines of the visit currently being undertaken by The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Paris, Qatar and France launched an initiative for cooperation in the field of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian civilians besieged in the Gaza Strip.

In implementation of the joint initiative, three aircraft belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces arrived today in the city of El Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 75 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including 10 ambulances, shelter supplies, and food items, provided by the State of Qatar and the French Republic, in preparation for their transfer to Gaza.