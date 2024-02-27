President Murmu Appoints Ex-SC Judge Justice AM Khanwilkar As Chairperson Of Lokpal

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Former Supreme Court judge A M Khanwilkar was appointed as the chairperson of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal on Tuesday, nearly two years after the post fell vacant Lokpal has been working without its regular chief after Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose completed his term on May 27, 2022 Pradip Kumar Mohanty, a judicial member of the Lokpal, is currently the acting chairperson Droupadi Murmu is pleased to appoint Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar as the chairperson of the Lokpal, according to a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan Khanwilkar retired from the Supreme Court in July 2022 justices Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Sanjay Yadav and Ritu Raj Awasthi have been appointed as judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman, it said Chandra, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Tirkey will be non-judicial members, the communique stated appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, it added chairperson and members of the Lokpal are appointed by the President after obtaining the recommendations of a Selection Committee having the prime minister as its chairperson from a chairperson, the Lokpal can have eight members -- four judicial and as many non-judicial Justice Ajay Manikrao KhanwilkarJustice Khanwilkar served as the judge of Supreme Court from May 13, 2016 to July 29, 2022 was a part of important judgments including the Sabarimala women entry, decriminalisation of homosexuality, validity of Aadhaar etc. He also led the bench that upheld the exoneration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots case Khanwilkar was also a part of the five-judge bench that held that right to die with dignity is a fundamental right under Article 21 in Common Cause v Union of India (2018).

Prior to his elevation to the top court, Justice Khanwilkar served as chief justice of Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh high courts and a judge of Bombay high court.



MENAFN27022024007365015876ID1107906966