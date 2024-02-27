Woman, Two Daughters Run Over By Train In TN

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) A 35-year-old woman and her two young daughters died when they were run over by a train in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet district on Tuesday after leaving their home following a domestic spat, police said.

The tragic incident occurred at the Walajah Road railway station and the deceased were identified as A. Vennila, 35, and her two daughters A. Jenusri, 5, and A. Dharnika, 3.

Police said that on Tuesday morning, the Antyodaya Express train, proceeding towards Chennai, was near the Walajah railway station, a woman was seen walking across the track with her children. All three were hit and run over by the train.

Railway police and passengers immediately rushed to the spot, and the bodies were sent to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah town for post-mortem examinations.

According to Walajah police station SHO, Vennila had married S. Arivazhagan, 40, a retired army employee a few years ago after he was estranged from his first wife, A. Vijayalakshmi. Subsequently, he filed for a divorce from his first wife.

However, a recent court order had favoured his first wife Vijayalashmi, allowing her to live with her estranged husband. Police said that Vijayalakshmi came to her husband's house near Ammoor village on Tuesday, where Arivazhagan and Vennila had an argument with her. After the quarrel and upset over Vijayalakshmi's coming, Vennila left the home along with her two children, and the three were later run over by the train.

Walajah police have registered a case and investigations are on.