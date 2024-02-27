Israel Killed 5,424 Palestinian Students Since Its Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Feb. 27 (Petra) -Israel killed 5,424 Palestinian students and injured 9,193 others since start of the Israeli aggression on October 7 on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Palestinian Ministry of Education said.In a statement Tuesday, the ministry said a total of about 5,379, Gazan students were killed in Gaza since beginning of the Israeli aggression and 8,888 others were injured.Meanwhile, Israel killed 48 students in the West Bank and injured 305 others, the ministry pointed out.The ministry affirmed that 620,000 students in the coastal enclave are still deprived of enrolling in schools since October 7.