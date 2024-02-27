(MENAFN- DailyFX) USD) Hits $57k, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Touches $3,275 as Buyers Dominate the Market Skip to Conten News & Analysis at your fingertips. We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.

You can learn more about our cookie policy here , or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here .

English 日本語 Free Trading Guides Subscribe Please try again Free Trading Guides Subscribe to Our Newsletter Please try again

Market News



Market Overview



Real-time News



Economic Calendar



Market Themes



EUR/USD News



Gold News

Oil - US Crude News Recent Market News Headlines Feb 27, 2024 Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Hits $57k, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Touches $3,275 as Buyers Dominate the Market Feb 26, 2024 Gold Price Forecast: Confluence Resistance Stifles Bulls, Focus Shifts to US PCE Feb 26, 2024 US Dollar Eyes US PCE for Cues on Fed Path; EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Setups Free Guide Introduction to Forex News Trading

Analysis



Technical Analysis



Analyst Picks



Forecasts



Market Outlook

DailyFX TV Recent Trading Strategies Headlines Feb 27, 2024 NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 19, 2024 09:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.61. Feb 26, 2024 Japanese Inflation in Focus as USD/JPY Tests Tokyo's Resolve Feb 26, 2024 CAC 40, DAX 40 and Dow Trade at Record Highs but may Short-term Consolidate Free Guide The Fundamentals of Range Trading

Currencies



EUR/USD



GBP/USD



AUD/USD



USD/JPY



All currencies

Major currency pairs Recent Currencies Headlines Feb 27, 2024 NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 19, 2024 09:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.61. Feb 26, 2024 Gold Price Forecast: Confluence Resistance Stifles Bulls, Focus Shifts to US PCE Feb 26, 2024 US Dollar Eyes US PCE for Cues on Fed Path; EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Setups Feb 26, 2024 British Pound Edges Up Again, US Data Will Run This Week's Trade

Commodities



Oil - US Crude



Gold



Silver



Natural Gas



All commodities

Major commodities Recent Commodities Headlines Feb 26, 2024 Gold Price Forecast: Confluence Resistance Stifles Bulls, Focus Shifts to US PCE Feb 25, 2024 Markets Week Ahead: USD, Euro and Gold Eye Inflation Data, Sterling Supported Feb 24, 2024 Gold (XAU/USD) Price Struggles for Direction, Silver (XAG/USD) Looks Boxed In Feb 23, 2024 Gold Weakened after Fed Officials Signalled a Preference to Delay Rate Cuts

Stocks



Wall Street



US 500



US Tech 100



FTSE 100



All stocks

Major stock indices Recent Stocks Headlines Feb 26, 2024 CAC 40, DAX 40 and Dow Trade at Record Highs but may Short-term Consolidate Feb 23, 2024 CAC 40, DAX 40 and Dow Trade at Record Highs but may Short-term Consolidate Feb 23, 2024 US Dollar's Bullish Bias Holds Steady; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Prices Feb 22, 2024 Nvidia Poised for New All-Time High After Earnings Beat, S&P 500 Buoyed

Crypto



Bitcoin



Ethereum



Litecoin



All cryptocurrencies

Major cryptocurrencies Recent Cryptocurrencies Headlines Feb 27, 2024 Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Hits $57k, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Touches $3,275 as Buyers Dominate the Market Feb 26, 2024 Ethereum Spot ETF – The Next Cab Off the Rank? Feb 15, 2024 Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Continues to Post Fresh Multi-Month Highs, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Eyes $3k Feb 14, 2024 The Next Bitcoin Halving Event – What Does it Mean?

Tools



Rates



Earnings Calendar



Sentiment



DNA FX



Economic Calendar



Live Chart



Support & Resistance

View All Tools Free Guide How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading Trading Tools Rates Live forex rates at a glance Earnings Calendar Keep track of companies that are about to announce their earnings Sentiment Discover who is going long and short DNA FX Check what kind of trader you are Economic Calendar Explore key global events on the horizon Live Chart Latest price data across forex and major assets Support & Resistance View S&R levels for forex, commodities and indices View All Tools Calendars Economic Calendar Search Search results No entries matching your query were found.

MENAFN27022024000076011015ID1107904671