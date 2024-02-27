Nuh: Wanted Criminal Arrested After Encounter With Police (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) A Mewat-based notorious gangster, who was wanted in the murder case of Delhi Police head constable, was nabbed after exchange of fire by Special Cell in a joint operation with Haryana Police, police said on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Shakir was nabbed from Tauru area in Nuh district of Haryana on Monday.

Police said that his criminal record includes involvement in eight cases in Haryana and four cases in Delhi, including charges of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, Arms Act, and NDPS Act .etc.

Shakir was also declared 'proclaimed offender' in a case of shootout with the Crime Branch in Delhi in 2013. Additionally, he is linked to a case of indiscriminate firing and an attack on the house of Ex-MLA Shahida Khan of District Nuh, Haryana.

According to police, specific information was received regarding Shakir's whereabouts in the Tauru area.

"The team promptly coordinated with the local police of Nuh and jointly laid a trap at the location where Shakir was seen riding a motorcycle. When signalled to stop and surrender, Shakir attempted to escape by firing at the police team. In self-defence, the police also retaliated, in which Shakir sustaining bullet injuries in both of his legs," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara.

The DCP said that he was swiftly taken to the Civil Hospital in Nuh, Haryana, for treatment.

"During the operation, a total of eight rounds were fired, with four rounds originating from Shakir's pistol and four rounds from the police team," said the DCP.

One .32 bore pistol with four live cartridges, as well as a stolen bike, were recovered from Shakir's possession.

The DCP said that Shakir had been evading authorities after being granted bail in the case involving the murder of a Delhi Police Head Constable.

In 2012, during a robbery in the Baba Haridas Nagar police station area, Head Constable Yashpal confronted Shakir and his associates and was fatally shot by them.

"A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against Shakir in this case, and procedures to declare him a proclaimed offender (PO) are underway," said the DCP.