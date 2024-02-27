Enemy Drone Debris Damage Power Lines In Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Poltava region, at night, the wreckage of an enemy drone damaged a power line in the Lubny district.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"At night, the remains of an enemy UAV damaged a power line in the Lubny district. As a result, 208 households and four legal consumers were left without electricity," the statement reads.

It is noted that specialists are currently working to restore the power supply.

As reported, the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 11 of 13 kamikaze drones and two Kh-59 missiles on the night of February 27.