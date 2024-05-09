Financial Fix | Unlocking The Power Of Compounding: Why Every Percentage Point Matters In Investments

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

By Irshad Mushtaq

In the realm of financial planning, understanding the power of compounding is fundamental. It's the principle that augments your investments over time, turning modest sums into substantial wealth. As investors, we often overlook the profound impact that varying rates of return can have on our savings. To illustrate this, let's consider how an initial investment of 1 lakh grows over 20 years at different annual compounding rates (1 lac initial investment one time).

ADVERTISEMENT

– At 7% annually, the investment grows to 3.86 lakhs - a 3.86-fold increase.

– At a 10% rate, it balloons to 6.72 lakhs - 6.72 times the initial amount.

– With a 12% return, the figure jumps to 9.64 lakhs, nearly 9.6 times higher.

Read Also Financial Fix | Emotional Trading is Risky Video: Your Financial Fix | What Is Rule Number 72?

– A 15% rate propels it to 16.36 lakhs, or 16 times the original investment.

– An 18% return skyrockets to 27.39 lakhs - 27 times the beginning value.

– At 20%, it soars to 38.33 lakhs, a stunning 38.33-fold growth.

– Finally, at a 22% rate, the amount reaches an astounding 53.35 lakhs, or 53 times the initial stake.

These examples demonstrate that even a slight increase in the annual percentage rate can have a monumental impact on your investment's growth over time. This exponential growth underpins the concept of compounding, where interest earnings are reinvested to generate additional earnings over time.

The essence of long-term investment lies in appreciating how your money can work for you, rather than the other way around. However, it's crucial to approach investments with a rational frame of mind. Emotional decisions, often spurred by the urge to help someone or to invest in a trendy but low-return option, can dilute your returns, particularly when high commissions* eat *into your potential earnings.

Valuing your money means being strategic and informed about where and how to invest it. The difference in returns, as highlighted, underscores the importance of wise investment decisions. It's advisable to consult with experienced and trusted financial professionals who can guide you in choosing investments that align with your financial goals and risk tolerance.

In conclusion, the power of compounding is a fundamental principle in investments that emphasizes the significant influence of annual return rates on long-term wealth. By choosing your investments wisely and understanding the impact of compounding, you can maximize your financial growth and ensure that your money indeed works for you.

Irshad Mushtaq is an entrepreneur, business partner at Sharekhan, and author. Email [email protected] .