Russians Shell Two Villages In Kherson Region In Morning And At Night, Causing Destruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled two villages in the Kherson region - Dniprovske and Lvove - at night and in the morning, causing destruction.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"The Russian army continues to fire at peaceful settlements in the Kherson region," the statement said.

As noted, at night, the occupants fired almost two dozen times at the village of Dniprovske of the Bilozerska community. As a result, a house burned down and a local garden was hit.

In the morning, the village of Lvove of the Tyahynka community came under attack. Seven mortar hits were recorded on infrastructure facilities and a farm.

There were no casualties among the locals.

As reported, Russian troops injured three people in the Kherson region over the past day.