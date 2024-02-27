SHEIN Unveils An Exclusive Official Pop-Up Store At Deerfields Mall, Abu Dhabi For The Ultimate Pre-Ramadan Fashion Extravaganza

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 9:16 AM

Located at Deerfields Mall in Abu Dhabi, it is the first pop-up SHEIN to be hosted in the Emirate since 2019, promising three days of total fashion and lifestyle indulgence.

The brand will showcase a wide array of affordable quality collections and styles to cater to every fashion preference including an array of choices for women, kids, men, home, shoes, bags, and jewellery. From Ramadan-themed women's clothing and home décor to festive Eid Al-Fitr attire, day-to-day wear, modest outfits, sporty and casual apparel, wedding collection, and maternity fashion, among several others.

The store will feature SHEIN's renowned sub-brands, including MOTF - the premium sub-brand, Luvlette with comfy and chic sleepwear, Dazy inspired by Korean style, Romwe with edgy and colourful selections, and Cozy Cub offering adorable options for infants.

In celebration of this special occasion, SHEIN will extend an exclusive 25 per cent off on everything in the store. This incredible deal is available only at the pop-up store, making it an unmissable opportunity for fashion enthusiasts to revamp their wardrobes with the latest trends at affordable prices.

As a bonus, a snazzy 18 per cent discount code will also be available for all online purchases until March 31 2024. Use code 18MAR to avail yourself of bargain deals across all SHEIN purchases.

The store will be open from 10 am to 12 am on all three days. You can share your experiences using the official event hashtag: #RamadanFaSHEIN #SHEINforall.