FIFA Referees Seminar Begins

Doha, Qatar: A FIFA seminar aimed at potential referees from Asia, Africa, and Oceania for the 2026 World Cup was inaugurated in Doha, yesterday.

The opening ceremony of the four-day event, hosted by the Qatar Football Association (QFA), was graced by the presence of notable figures including the Vice Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee and Chairman of the Asian Football Confederation's Referees Committee as well as the Director of the QFA Arbitration Department Hani Taleb Ballan, FIFA Arbitration Department Executive Director Massimo Busacca, and QFA Secretary-General Mansour Al Ansari.

Additionally, a delegation from the FIFA Referees Committee, along with an elite cadre of lecturers and coaches from various federations and nationalities, were also present. Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee Pierluigi Collina will join the seminar starting today.