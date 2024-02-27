Jumia Launches Ramadan Kareem Campaign With Up To 70% Discount On Household Products

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Jumia, the e-commerce platform, launches the“Ramadan Kareem” campaign with the slogan“Savings Offers in the Month of Goodness.” The campaign runs from 26 February to 24 March and offers everything Egyptian households need for the holy month of Ramadan.

Customers can enjoy discounts of up to 70% on fashion items, up to 25% on electrical appliances and televisions, and up to 50% on health and beauty products. Jumia also supports locally made products with high quality and competitive prices under the“Made in Egypt” banner.

Additionally, Jumia offers daily deals, flash sales, discount coupons, and free delivery for Jumia Express products. To make shopping easier and more convenient, Jumia has partnered with several banks and payment solutions to provide instalment plans without interest for 6 to 12 months through the National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, aiBANK, Aman, and EasyPay.