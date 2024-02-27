Russian Missile Carriers Not Appeared In Black Sea For More Than Week - Humeniuk Names Reasons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For more than a week, enemy missile carriers have not appeared in the Black Sea, but the General Staff assesses the threat from the sea as consistently high.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the South Operations Command, told this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"The activities of the defense forces and weather conditions do not allow the enemy's naval group to be deployed to the maximum extent possible and to maneuver as it used to be in the Black Sea. Currently, we have recorded that missile carriers have not appeared in the open spaces of the Black Sea for more than a week, staying in their basing points. But we remember that they are equipped and ready for use. It takes them 2-3 hours to be on combat duty. The enemy can also use missiles from the waters of the bay itself, although this is contrary to common sense and security measures, but we have already recorded such facts. Therefore, the General Staff assesses the threat from the sea as consistently high," said Humeniuk.

Commenting on the enemy's intensification of aerial reconnaissance using drones, Humeniuk said that in this way the enemy is trying to compensate for the absence of its A-50 reconnaissance point in the airspace.

Enemy is trying to replace destroyed A-50 with reconnaissance drones -

"They have lost their 'eyes' and are now trying to compensate for this absence in any other way. The drones, which are reconnaissance drones, are now intensively collecting information both along the contact line and trying to do so deeper into Ukraine. We see their activity, we track them, and even according to the reports of our air command, it is obvious that we are working on them because almost every day there is information about the downing of such drones," the spokeswoman said.

As reported, as of 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, Russia has one warship in the Black Sea. There are no missile carriers. There is also one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov, and there are no missile carriers.