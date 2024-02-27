Global Compound Semiconductor Market Size, Analysis Report And Industry Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group's report titled“ Compound Semiconductor Market Report by Type (III-V Compound Semiconductor, II-VI Compound Semiconductor, Sapphire, IV-IV Compound Semiconductor, and Others), Product (Power Semiconductor, Transistor, Integrated Circuits, Diodes and Rectifiers, and Others), Deposition Technology (Chemical Vapor Deposition, Molecular Beam Epitaxy, Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy, Ammonothermal, Atomic Layer Deposition, and Others), Application (IT and Telecom, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial and Energy and Power), and Region 2024-2032′′. The global compound semiconductor market size reached US$ 117.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 173.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Compound Semiconductor Industry:

. Increasing Demand in Telecommunications and Consumer Electronics:

The global compound semiconductor market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the burgeoning demand in the telecommunications and consumer electronics sectors. With the advent of 5G technology and the continuous expansion of mobile network infrastructure, there is a pressing need for high-speed, high-frequency, and high-power devices, which compound semiconductors such as gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) can efficiently provide. Furthermore, the proliferation of consumer electronics, including smartphones, wearable devices, and smart home products, necessitates semiconductors that offer superior performance and energy efficiency, aspects where compound semiconductors excel over their silicon counterparts. This demand is driving advancements in material science and manufacturing technologies to cater to the evolving needs of these sectors, thereby driving the market growth.

. Advancements in Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV):

The shift toward electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EVs and HEVs) significantly contributes to the growth of the compound semiconductor market. Compound semiconductors, particularly SiC and GaN, are pivotal in manufacturing power electronics for EVs/HEVs due to their ability to operate at higher temperatures, voltages, and efficiencies compared to silicon-based semiconductors. These materials enable the development of more efficient power converters, chargers, and inverters, directly influencing vehicle performance, range, and charging speed. As governments worldwide introduce regulations and incentives to promote electric vehicle adoption amidst growing environmental concerns, the demand for compound semiconductors in the automotive sector is expected to rise, further propelling market growth.

. Renewable Energy Sector Expansion:

The global push toward renewable energy sources as part of the effort to combat climate change is another critical driver for the compound semiconductor market. Compound semiconductors are integral to various renewable energy technologies, including solar photovoltaic cells and wind power systems, where they are used to manufacture efficient and durable power conversion devices. Materials like gallium arsenide (GaAs) and indium phosphide (InP) offer advantages in terms of efficiency and performance under extreme conditions, making them ideal for renewable energy applications. The increasing investment and policy support for renewable energy across the globe are thus expected to continue to bolster the demand for compound semiconductors, as these materials are key to achieving higher efficiency and reliability in renewable energy systems.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Compound Semiconductor Industry:

. Infineon Technologies AG

. Microchip Technology Inc.

. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

. Onsemi

. Qorvo Inc.

. Renesas Electronics Corporation

. STMicroelectronics

. Texas Instruments Incorporated

. WIN Semiconductors Corp.

. Wolfspeed Inc.

Compound Semiconductor Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

. III-V Compound Semiconductor

o Gallium Nitride

o Gallium Phosphide

o Gallium Arsenide

o Indium Phosphide

o Indium Antimonide

. II-VI Compound Semiconductor

o Cadmium Selenide

o Cadmium Telluride

o Zinc Selenide

. Sapphire

. IV-IV Compound Semiconductor

. Others

The III-V compound semiconductor dominates the market due to its superior electron mobility, direct bandgap, and high-frequency performance, making it ideal for applications in telecommunications, aerospace, and high-speed electronics.

Breakup by Product:

. Power Semiconductor

. Transistor

. Integrated Circuits

. Diodes and Rectifiers

. Others

Power semiconductors hold the largest share in the market on account of their critical role in energy conversion and management in a wide range of applications, from automotive to industrial and renewable energy systems, where efficiency and reliability are paramount.

Breakup by Deposition Technology:

. Chemical Vapor Deposition

. Molecular Beam Epitaxy

. Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy

. Ammonothermal

. Atomic Layer Deposition

. Others

Chemical vapor deposition dominates the market owing to its ability to produce high-quality, uniform films with excellent control over composition and thickness, essential for the fabrication of advanced semiconductor devices.

Breakup by Application:

. IT and Telecom

. Aerospace and Defense

. Automotive

. Consumer Electronics

. Healthcare

. Industrial and Energy and Power

IT and telecom hold the largest share in the market as the increasing demand for faster data transmission and higher bandwidth in these sectors drives the adoption of compound semiconductors for their superior electrical properties.

Breakup by Region:

. North America (United States, Canada)

. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

. Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

. Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific exhibits a clear dominance, accounting for the largest compound semiconductor market share, primarily due to the robust electronics manufacturing sector, significant investments in telecommunications infrastructure, and the rapid adoption of new technologies such as 5G in the region.

Global Compound Semiconductor Market Trends:

The global compound semiconductor market is witnessing the integration of compound semiconductors in next-generation wireless communication technologies beyond 5G, where their superior speed and frequency capabilities can enable ultra-fast data transmission and enhanced connectivity. Additionally, there is a growing interest in exploring the potential of compound semiconductors in quantum computing, given their unique properties that could facilitate the development of quantum dots and other critical components for quantum information systems.

Another significant opportunity lies in the advancement of semiconductor manufacturing techniques, such as the adoption of AI and machine learning for process optimization, which can improve yield rates and reduce costs for compound semiconductor production. Moreover, the increasing focus on sustainability and the circular economy is driving innovation in recycling and reusing semiconductor materials, opening up new avenues for sustainable growth in the sector.

