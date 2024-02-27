Indonesia Generic Drug Market Scope, Trends And Opportunity 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ Indonesia Generic Drug Market Report by Therapy Area (Central Nervous System, Cardiovascular, Dermatology, Genitourinary/Hormonal, Respiratory, Rheumatology, Diabetes, Oncology, and Others), Drug Delivery (Oral, Injectables, Dermal/Topical, Inhalers), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies), and Region 2024-2032 ” The Indonesia generic drug market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.20% during

Generic drugs contain the same active ingredients, strength, dosage form, and route of administration as their brand-name counterparts. They are bioequivalent due to the production of same therapeutic effects in the body. They are cost-effective as the manufacturers do not have to invest in the research and development (R&D) activities or marketing costs associated with creating a brand-name drug. They are used in treating conditions like hypertension, diabetes, asthma, and high cholesterol. They are also utilized in acute care settings to treat acute conditions like pain, infections, allergies, and gastrointestinal issues.

Indonesia Generic Drug Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), thyroid diseases, osteoarthritis, and cardiovascular diseases, represents one of the key factors offering a favorable market outlook in Indonesia. Additionally, the increasing healthcare needs are catalyzing the demand for cost-effective alternatives to expensive brand-name medications is bolstering the growth of the market in the country. In line with this, governing agencies in Indonesia are introducing policies to promote the use of generic drugs to improve healthcare accessibility and affordability. They are also undertaking initiatives like the national health insurance program (JKN) to increase access to essential medications, which is supporting the market growth. Moreover, the rising aging population, coupled with increasing investments in expanding healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, is strengthening the growth of the market in Indonesia. Apart from this, regulatory agencies in Indonesia, such as the national agency of drug and food control (BPOM), play a crucial role in ensuring compliance with standards and fostering confidence in generic medications among healthcare professionals and patients, which is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the increasing trend of home healthcare for several diseases that require long treatments is impelling the market growth in the country. In addition, the rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of generic drugs is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Therapy Area Insights:



Central Nervous System

Cardiovascular

Dermatology

Genitourinary/Hormonal

Respiratory

Rheumatology

Diabetes

Oncology Others

Drug Delivery Insights:



Oral

Injectables

Dermal/Topical Inhalers

Distribution Channel Insights:



Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies

Regional Insights:



Java

Sumatra

Kalimantan

Sulawesi Others

