Arabian Automobiles Setting New Standards

Dubai, UAE, 26 February 2024: INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles, the official distributor for Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is proud to announce the presentation of the 2024 INFINITI QX55 to its centers. This is set to be a warm welcome with its upgraded safety features and a host of refined amenities.



All three of its grades - LUXE, ESSENTIAL, and SENSORY - are to be on display at showroom level, for an audience who will again appreciate the distinctiveness, striking design, and innovative technology that the model has become renowned for.



The 2024 QX55 features the dynamic and innovative VC-Turbo 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine, delivering an impressive 268 horsepower. This world-first mass-production variable-compression engine seamlessly varies its compression ratio for maximum thrust or fuel efficiency.



Paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission, the powertrain offers multiple modes, ensuring drivers are confidently in control. INFINITI's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Active Brake Limited Slip systems, and advanced driver-assistance systems contribute to inspired dynamics.



The INFINITI QX55 retains its iconic silhouette, paying homage to the legendary INFINITI FX with its daring sloped roofline. The front end features a geometric inner mesh grille that accentuates its confident look. Standard LED headlights and adaptive front lights with unique cube LED headlights create a vivid night-time signature.



The rear design incorporates an integrated badge that operates the standard power rear liftgate, providing a seamless and cohesive look. Notable enhancements include integrated LED lighting on the rear door handles and distinctive piano key taillights. On SENSORY grades, a Motion Activated Liftgate adds convenience, allowing owners to open the rear with a simple swipe of the foot.



Stepping inside, drivers and passengers are greeted by a captivating, driver-centric interior. The "zero gravity" front seats, now standard, ensure maximum comfort by minimizing pressure on the back and hips. Temperature-controlled front seats provide respite from the heat.



Further luxury is achieved with authentic leather on the LUXE grade, adorned with laser-cut stitching that defines the interior's unconventional shapes on the door panels and dashboard. The standard power-sliding, tinted moonroof bathes the interior in natural light, creating a spacious environment with a low dash.



Every 2024 INFINITI QX55 is equipped with dual high-resolution touch screens for vehicle infotainment and personalized controls. The system features wireless Apple CarPlay® and USB-based Android Auto® compatibility. Active noise cancellation in all grade levels ensures a serene cabin environment.



Safety takes precedence with the ProACTIVE package, offering driver safety assistance systems across all grades. Most of the range is equipped with a Head-Up Display that projects vital vehicle information onto a 9-inch area of the windshield, enhancing driver awareness.



The 2024 INFINITI QX55’s enhanced safety features, luxurious interiors, and cutting-edge technology are now available for sale across Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, inviting bold owners to challenge convention and indulge in a driving experience that rewards at every turn.



The 2024 INFINITI QX55's enhanced safety features, luxurious interiors, and cutting-edge technology are now available for sale across Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, inviting bold owners to challenge convention and indulge in a driving experience that rewards at every turn.





