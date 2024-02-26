JFA Support Pro League Clubs With JD500,000

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Football Association (JFA) has announced a support of JD500, 000 to the country's 12 Pro League clubs.

In a statement on Saturday, JFA said that JD15,000 will to each club as a first payment, while the remaining JD320,000

will be distributed to the/other clubs, each according to their players' contracts and expenses.

The association said that the support came after the historic achievement of the Jordanian national football team (The Nashama) AFC Asian Cup.

The Nashama reached the final of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup for the first time in its history and clinched the runner-up spot following a 1-3 defeat to Qatar. It was Jordan's 5th time at the Asian Cup with its previous best past performance reaching the quarterfinals in 2004 and 2011.

In line with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, the government has announced recently a financial support of JD1.5 million to the JFA.

Following their historic achievements in the Asia Cup, Jordan shot up to 17 spots to 70th in the latest FIFA rankings issued on Thursday.

The 12 Pro League clubs are: Al Hussein Irbid, Al Wehdat, Al-Faisaly, Ramtha Club, Al Aqaba SC, Maan FC, Shabab Al-Ordon, Moghayer Al- Sarhan, Al Salt, Al Jalil, Al Ahly, Sahab SC.





