Naftogaz Group's Enterprises Receive Up To 90% Of Goods, Services From Ukrainian Companies

The share of Ukrainian companies among those winning Naftogaz Group's tenders for the supply of goods and services is ranging from 70 to 90%.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov during the forum 'Made in Ukraine', an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I am very pleased, when a Ukrainian supplier wins a tender. As for our Group, depending on the enterprise, it can be from 70 to 90%. It is a good ratio,” Chernyshov told.

In his words, for the further development of Ukrainian production, it is necessary to increase its competitiveness.

“I am planning to increase gas and oil production volumes and make this direction a net exporter for other countries. And we will buy the goods and services that are competitive,” Chernyshov stressed.

According to him, to strengthen the competitive potential of Ukrainian producers, it is necessary to invest in technological areas.

A reminder that Ukrainian Prime Minster Denys Shmyhal stated earlier that more than 90% of Ukrainian businesses had resumed operation and were returning to the pre-war production levels.