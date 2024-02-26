UN's Guterres Says International Law 'Under Threat In Light Of Killing Civilians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GENEVA/PNN

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said that nothing justifies collective punishment of the Palestinian people, and the comprehensive Israeli attack on the city of Rafah will put the final nail in the coffin of aid programs.

In his speech during the launch of the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council held today in Geneva, Guterres added that international humanitarian law is under threat in light of the killing of tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza.

He called for an immediate ceasefire, explaining that the presence of UNRWA is essential there in order to distribute urgent humanitarian relief aid.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations added that "the Security Council's lack of unity regarding Gaza and Ukraine has undermined its authority," pointing out that the world is moving toward multipolarity, "but without institutions, which is causing chaos."



