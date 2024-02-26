Qatar Stars League, Qatar Esports Federation Sign Co-Operation Agreement

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Stars League (QSL) and Qatar Esports Federation (QESF) announced the signing of a co-operation agreement to co-ordinate efforts and benefit from the expertise and capabilities of both entities in organising tournaments and competitions in electronic sports.

The co-operation agreement opens new horizons for QSL to enter the world of esports. It also aims to expand the base of participation and practice, and hone and develop talent in this game, which has attracted a large section of fans, in addition to support clubs and the QESF team.

Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Communication at QSL Hassan Rabiah al-Kuwari expressed his happiness at signing the agreement with QESF, praising the federation's efforts in spreading and expanding the base of participation among various segments of fans.

Al-Kuwari said:“We're pleased to sign the co-operation agreement that aims to invest in expertise and capabilities, support joint initiatives and goals, and also contribute towards refining talent and discovering new players for clubs, and supporting the Qatar e-football team in official events and tournaments.”

He added:“We hope that our agreement will result in achieving the desired goals and developing the skills of participants in this field on the path to professionalism, besides strengthening the position of the State of Qatar as a top destination for e-sports on the Asian continent and in the world.”

For his part, Secretary-General of QESF Faisal Khaled said the co-operation with QSL was considered as one of the most important stations that they rely on with the aim to develop talent and make clubs aware of their importance in the electronic sports sector. He noted that the deal aimed to launch a league and official tournaments and benefit from QSL's organisational expertise.

“The agreement reflects the great growth of electronic sports in Qatar and the world, which constitutes an essential part of the current football system. We're honoured to sign this agreement with QSL, and we extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to them for their co-operation and keenness to support the vision of QESF. We look forward to achieve the objectives of the agreement and enhance e-sports development in the State of Qatar.”

MENAFN26022024000067011011ID1107902713