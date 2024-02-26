Ukraine And Bulgaria Seek To Implement Vertical Gas Corridor Project As Soon As Possible

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Bulgaria are seeking to implement the vertical gas corridor project as soon as possible, which is a strategic route for the supply of additional volumes of liquefied natural gas.

This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a joint briefing with Prime Minister of Bulgaria Nikolai Denkov, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Bulgaria will take an active part in the reconstruction of Ukraine. The energy sector, in particular renewable energy and nuclear energy, is particularly promising," he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Ukraine is interested in Bulgaria's experience in refusing Russian nuclear fuel and improving the safety of nuclear power plants.

"We also want to implement the vertical gas corridor project together as soon as possible. This will be a strategic route for the supply of additional volumes of liquefied natural gas for the needs of the region," Shmyhal emphasized.

At the same time, the Prime Minister informed that Ukraine and Bulgaria have agreed that the relevant ministries of both countries will explore the possibility of establishing interconnectors between the power grids of Ukraine and Bulgaria through the Romanian power grid within the framework of ENTSO-E.

"This will help to strengthen the stability of energy supply to the countries of Southern and Eastern Europe," explained Shmyhal.

In addition, the head of the Ukrainian government noted that plans for 2024 include holding the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, and organizing a Ukrainian-Bulgarian business forum under the auspices of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of both countries.

"The cooperation between Ukraine and Bulgaria is based on common European values, a common vision of a united secure Europe and a secure world, and a common rejection of brute force, barbarism and aggression demonstrated by Russia. Therefore, we have a huge space for expanding partnership in various fields," Shmyhal summarized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine and Bulgaria will strengthen cooperation in the field of military cooperation, weapons production and the development of a compensation mechanism.