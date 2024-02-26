Sheikh Fahad: Security Drives Development, Progress

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah called for boosting coordination among the security services of the Arab countries.

Addressing the 41st session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council (AIMC) in Tunis on Monday, Sheikh Fahad said security is "a collective responsibility and cornerstone of development and progress."

"The current session coincides with challenging conditions that require a unified approach to promoting the joint Arab security action and reaching the shared aspirations for development," he said.

Sheikh Fahad commended AIMC plans and strategies for addressing the regional challenges, and sharing information and experience related to security issues of common concern.

He called for greater cooperation among the security services of the Arab countries to enhance their efficacies in combating all forms of organized crime.

"On top of the agenda of current AIMC session is the fight against drug traffickers who tend to use unconventional methods.

"The huge seizures of narcotics recently made by the security apparatuses signal the scale of war waged by drug traffickers against our countries," he said, vowing to pursue the fight against this menace thoroughly.

Regarding the combat against terrorism, Sheikh Fahad highlighted the need of drying up the sources of finance for terrorism and countering the extremist ideology through education campaigns geared towards preventing youngsters from falling prey to recruitment by terrorists.

He stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of cybersecurity to combat money laundering and cybercrimes.

Sheikh Fahad congratulated sisterly Saudi Arabia on the Foundation Day, celebrated on February 22.

He also congratulated sisterly Qatar on winning the AFC Asian Cup title for the second time.

On his part, AIMC Secretary-General Dr. Mohammad Kuman strongly denounced the genocide being committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

He stated, in his inaugural speech, AIMC's categorical rejection of the Israeli plots to forcibly evict the Palestinians from their homeland.

Dr. Kuman called for more effort to combat organized crimes, noting that an Arab taskforce has been set up to share immediate information on narcotic trade.

AIMC has also worked out a strategy for combating terrorism, enhancing joint surveillance, and sharing and analyzing information related to terror threats in collaboration with regional blocs, including the European Union and the African Union.

The 41st AIMC session, which opened earlier today, is expected to approve the 11th Arab security plan, the ninth Arab security media plan, and the eighth Arab strategy for traffic safety. (end)

