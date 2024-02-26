Zelensky Signs Off Law On Demobilization Of Conscripts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine signed into law the bill on putting active conscripts to military reserve after they complete their term of service under martial law.

That's according to the parliament's website , Ukrinform reports.

The law establishes that in the circumstances of general military draft and under martial law, conscripts whose term of military service has expired during martial law and whose service term has been extended beyond the established one shall put to military reserve within the terms determined by a Presidential decree.

It is assumed that such servicemen shall not be called up for military service during the mobilization period for 12 months from the date of their release unless they have expressed a desire to continue serving with the defense forces.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on February 23.

A legal regime of martial law has been in effect in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Persons are called into the defense forces upon mobilization. No new conscripts shall be drafted as this is prohibited by law.

However, to this day, the conscripts drafted before martial law was introduced have remained in service. Military conscripts are entitled to move to the service upon general mobilization.