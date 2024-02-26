(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) SANTONI SETS THE TONE FOR THE NEXT FALL/WINTER SEASON DURING MILAN FASHION WEEK







With the Fall-Winter 24-25 season, Santoni is bringing the poetry of Monti Sibillini to the heart of Milan: the natural beauty of the Marche region and the magical facets of traditional craftsmanship come together in

perfect harmony, with an atmosphere of history and wonder, to narrate the new collection dedicated to all women.

It is a tradition that weaves the plots of this magical tale, where the purest craftsmanship

is elevated to its highest expression in feminine, flowing forms and illuminated by Arancio Santoni.

The materials are ultra-soft; luxuriant suede and supple nappa leather intertwine with details

in cashmere, wool, and knit, enveloping yarns that emphasize a cozy and intimate Winter mood.

The colour palette explores the winter hues of nature: the delicate flowers that speckle the

mountain

slopes, the pink of the first light of dawn, and the white of edelweiss mingle with earthy tones and the unique Arancio Santoni.