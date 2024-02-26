Gurugram Civic Body Demolishes Illegal Colony, 3 Under-Construction Buildings

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Feb 27 (IANS) In a crackdown against illegal constructions, an enforcement team of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) demolished an illegal colony here in Sector-34 on Monday.

During the drive, three under-construction structures and 10 DPCs (Damp Proof Courses) were demolished in an illegal colony named 'Avenue-34' located in Sector-34.

Assistant Engineer Krishan Kumar told IANS that the MCG had received information that an illegal colony was being developed on about 3 acres of land in Sector 34 without prior permission from the MCG.

On the instructions of the MCG Commissioner, an enforcement team led by Krishan Kumar and other officials reached the spot and razed three under-construction structures and 10 DPC-level illegal structures being built illegally in the colony.

The team razed all the constructions with the help of JCB machines.

"No illegal construction would be allowed without prior permission of the MCG. The civic body will take strict action against people involved in illegal constructions. Such demolition drive will continue against illegal structures in the future," Narhari Singh Banger, MCG Commissioner, said.